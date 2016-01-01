WELCOME

Supporting the Officers Who Serve and Protect Dallas

Law enforcement officers serve and protect our communities. They face tremendous work-related challenges daily, often risking their lives to ensure our safety. When an officer is injured, a setback can bring financial ruin – especially if the officer is the sole provider for a family. During recovery, the last thing an officer should have to worry about is how he or she will make ends meet.

There are hundreds of officers and their families that need your assistance. The Assist the Officer Foundation is here to help. Please read the stories featured, and learn how you can help make a difference for a fallen officer. You will quickly discover that the men and women who serve you are very much like you…and need you, just as much as you need them.

Thank you for your support!